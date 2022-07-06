President Museveni has appointed Jenifer Bamuturaki as the substantive Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Airlines.

The development was communicated to the Uganda Airlines board by the Works and Transport Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala in a July 5, 2022 letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reference is made to a letter Ref. No. PO/28 dated April, 24, 2022 from H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda in respect of subject matter above ()copy attached for ease of reference). The purpose of this letter is to bring the directive to your attention for implication,” Gen Katumba said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bamuturaki, a marketer with over 20 years experience previously served as the Commercial Manager for the national carrier but had been forced out of the airline after completing her probation.

She was however in February this year appointed the CEO of the airline in acting capacity to ensure she bounced back in the national carrier’s fold.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development followed the suspension of the then CEO, Cornwell Muleya in April 2021 and the subsequent sacking.

Muleya is currently battling charges related to disobedience of lawful orders when he refused to avail himself to answer questions from the IGG in relation to investigations into mismanagement of the national carrier during the period when he was the CEO of the airline.

Search for new CEO

The airlines last month announced a search for a new substantive CEO to run its affairs.

“Uganda Airlines would like to recruit a chief executive officer [who will be] responsible for leading and driving the business and success of the airline. The (CEO) will be responsible for devising and executing the airline’s strategy,” the national carrier said in the advert.

According to the latest development, Bamuturaki has now been appointed as the CEO and will run affairs of the national carrier that is seeking to dominate the African skies, having resumed operations after almost two decades in 2019.