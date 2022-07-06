Michael Okurut, a man who recently made headlines for slapping the State Minister for Works Musa Ecweru, has been taken to Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital for mental disorder treatment.

Last week, Okurut, 39, came before the alter like other congregants, knelt down got his blessings and afterwards got up and slapped the minister as he was giving his sermon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the assault, police in Amuria had detained Okurut for further inquiries and investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, Minister Ecweru revealed that Okurut had been taken to Butabika hospital where upon examination, medics discovered that he had bipolar, a mental health sickness.

Ecweru added that he decided to forgive Okurut on the same day he assaulted him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I facilitated the transfer of Okurut from Amuria CPS to Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital. The doctors who examined have confirmed madness. I forgave Okurut that very day, that is why he is alive. I did not allow my personal guards to harm him”, Ecweru said.

According to Beatrice Akol, the mother of Okurut, her son has been having mental health issues for the last 12 years.

She said that the condition started after Okurut had graduated from Makerere University with a Bachelor of Science in Education, ICT.

Akol explained that they have tried everything to make sure he recovers from the condition but all in vain.

“We took him to the hospital but the condition continued to deteriorate and we had to resort to prayers. In Church, we were told that he is possessed by some demons. We have been praying with him and the condition improved a little”, she was quoted saying.

She added that when he’s free from the attacks, Okurut is a very social and hardworking man who even does all the house chores.

“He has been making bricks for survival here at home” she added.