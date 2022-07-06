The examinations board of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants Uganda (ICPAU) has on Tuesday released results of the June 2022 examinations diet citing improvement in most of the disciplines.

The results indicated an improvement in performance in the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) course exams from 35.5% registered in December 2021 sitting to 44.7%.

This was the second of the planned four diets of PAEB’s 2022 examinations year calendar, the first one having been March, while the third and fourth being September and December respectively.

PAEB introduced a 4th (March) diet in 2021to enable students to recover lost time due to effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This necessitated adjustment in the dates of the pre-Covid-19 examinations for some diets; that is May to June, August to September and November to December to leave sufficient time between the diets to enable students to prepare themselves.

The examinations were conducted from seven examination centres; that is Arua, Fort Portal, Gulu, Kampala, Mbale, Mbarara, Mbale and Nkozi.

There were 4,940 candidates who attempted the June 2027 examinations compared to 4,162 in December 2021 and 4,238 in October 2021.

Speaking during the releases of these exams, the chairperson PAEB, Geoffrey Byamugisha said the average pass rate has improved slightly from 51.0% in December 2021 to 53.2% this sitting.

“In terms of gender, out of the 202 passes registered, (48.5%) were by female and 104 (51.5%) by male candidates. PAEB congratulates all the candidates who passed their various examinations papers, the top candidates in the various subjects and those who have completed their course,” he said.

The President of ICPAU, Othieno Mayende said as the institute they have a lot to play to ensure that accountants and those who join them are competent enough with the current trends and standards.