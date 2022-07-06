Gunmen have attacked a convoy of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s team in Katsina, his home state in the north.

Two persons sustained injuries in the advance convoy of security guards, protocol and media officers, according to a statement by the president’s spokesman Garba Shehu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The convoy had gone ahead of the president’s trip to his Daura hometown to celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha Muslim festival this weekend when the attackers opened fire on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were however repelled by the military, the presidency said.

Katsina is one of the states in north-west Nigeria affected by criminal activities of bandits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people have been killed and thousands kidnapped in the region since 2015.

Source: BBC