South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined mourners at the funeral service of 21 teenagers who died 10 days ago while attending a party in the city of East London.

Relatives of the teenagers who died mysteriously at Enyobeni tavern wept uncontrollably as the coffins were brought inside the marquee where the funeral service is being held.

Reuters

Pupils, some in school uniform and others wearing T-shirts bearing the faces of the deceased, are also gathered here to remember their friends.

President Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a eulogy.

One of the deceased teenagers was buried on Tuesday, another will be laid to rest on Wednesday, while the others will be buried separately over the next few days.

BBC

It’s still unclear what killed the young people who were attending a party to celebrate the end of the mid-year exams.

Families are still waiting for answers. The toxicology report is yet to be concluded but forensic pathologists have said initial tests revealed that the teenagers’ deaths may have been caused by something they inhaled or ingested.

Their deaths also brought renewed calls for the legal drinking age to be increased from 18 to 21 in a country that has a reputation for teenage and binge drinking.