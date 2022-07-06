MTN has once again been crowned as Uganda’s most admired African brand in Uganda by Brand Africa 100.

Brand Africa was founded on the premise that developing and building successful brands in Africa will create jobs and a tax base to fund Africa’s development and create a favourable reputation as an entrepreneurial, independent, and competitive continent.

Since 2011, every year in partnership with Kantar and Geopoll, Brand Africa independently surveys, analyzes and ranks brands in Africa.

While handing over the most admired brand award to MTN Uganda, Brand Africa’s Uganda chairman and Publics Africa Managing Director, Joseph Kanyamunyu, congratulated MTN on this win.

“I congratulate MTN for consecutively winning this award in the last two years. This is a powerful endorsement by the people of Uganda for the impact the brand has made in transforming the lives of Uganda and Africa at large,” he said.

While receiving the award, Enid Edroma, the MTN Uganda General Manager, Corporate Services said the award solely stands on the shoulders of their commitment to bridge the digital divide in Uganda and to champion financial inclusion.

“MTN Uganda has purposed to enable the benefits of a modern connected life to the people and to attain government objectives on improving livelihoods. We feel greatly honoured that our efforts have been recognized and awarded,” she said.

The award comes months after MTN was recognized as the best data and voice network in Uganda by Rohde & Schwarz.

In fulfilment of its ambition 2025 which is geared towards leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress, MTN Uganda is rolling out a $ 300million infrastructure project across the country to further deliver the benefits of a modern and connected life to all its customers.