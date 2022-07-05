The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has warned police commanders and members of the public of some individuals using his name or those of other senior government officials to defraud.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the warning stems from an incident in which one Henry Isooba, the CEO for New Beginings International Ministries dragged Ochola’s name into a case where he wanted to defraud donors.

Enanga explained that Isooba entered into an agreement with one Henry Olele, an engineer in Iganga for the construction of a maternity ward for shs176 million but also made with him another contract for shs75 million and made a down payment of shs35 million.

“Isooba claims that on June,18, 2022, he went to the site to pay Olele the balance of shs40 million to complete the construction but didn’t find him and the workers. He says he had come with shs150 million which was in the car and having arrived home, he realized the money was missing,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson told journalists that Isooba used UPDF officers from Magamaga to cause the arrest of Olele after accusing him of using IGP Ochola’s name to defraud the public.

“It is not true that the IGP is related to Olele. The IGP and his family reject the claim as false and an insult. Whereas both come from Tororo district, they are not known to each other,”Enanga said.

Enang asked media outlets that carried the story claiming Ochola’s brother had been arrested over theft and conspiracy to defraud should come out with the correct version of the story.

“All our territorial commanders are asked to remain steadfast to avoid been duped by criminals using the office of IGP and other high ranking security personnel and government officials to defraud the public,”Enanga warned.

“If you suspect a person is impersonating a police officer, they should present their warrant cards but you should also record that process to help us identify the individual.”

To this, Enanga said police is investigating Isooba over conspiracy to defraud donor money meant to construct a maternity ward by claiming it had been stolen from his vehicle.