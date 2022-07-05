The Uganda police force has come out and said that it will carry out a nation wide census of its retired and pensionable officers with the aim to update and clean its pension payroll in the ministry of public service.

The exercise scheduled to start on Monday, July 11 and end on Saturday, July 30, is targeting retired officers aged 75 years and above.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, this national validation exercise will also include other police pensioners under pensionable schemes such as those who have retired and are 60 years and those under early retirement.

“Police is doing this in partnership with the ministry of public service. We are going to carry out a nation wide census for all pensioners who retired and are on the Uganda police payroll,” he said.

“The purpose of cleaning the payroll is to further strengthen the creation of sustainable policies and also establish the existence and status of pensioners and bona fide beneficiaries,” he added.

This program is going to run in different regions. It will start from Kigezi region in western Uganda to Rwizi, Greater Bushenyi then to greater Masaka.

From there, it will proceed to Katonga, North Kyoga in Soroti district then East Kyoga, Sezibwa, Busoga among others.

The police spokesperson called upon all pensioners to respond to this exercise starting next week.

“We are calling all pensioners under police to report to their respective regional headquarters and get further information,” Enanga said.