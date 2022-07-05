The Police at Kasangati have arrested one person in an ongoing investigation into the murder and attempted murder of two children which occurred on Sunday at Namavundu village Kasangati town council in Wakiso district.

It is alleged that on the fateful day, a one Stevia Nakakande aged 23 years, a housewife and resident of the same area sent out her two children Nantongo Annet 8 (deceased) and Nakiboneka Sumaya to buy a book.

However, the children did not return home, until Monday, 4, July at around 4pm , when Nakiboneka was found with serious wounds, prompting a search for her sister.

Unfortunately, Nantongo was recovered dead.

The deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said that Police visited the scene and conveyed the body to city mortuary Mulago, while Nakiboneka was taken to Mulago hospital in critical condition.

He however said that Police embarked on investigations and have since arrested a suspect identified as John Mubatizi with the help of a canine that led detectives to his premises from the crime scene where the children were found.

“Statements recorded are attributing the murder of the girl to ritual practice purposes. The suspect will be interrogated and more details about this heinous act will be provided in due course,” Owoyesigire said.

Police has however appealed to parents to always be mindful of the movements that their children and always caution them against advances from strangers.