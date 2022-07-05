By Magezi Kiriinjju

There are over 120 armed groups that operate in eastern part of DR Congo, some are foreign like Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) of Uganda, Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) , and unfortunately the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has been operating more like a rebel group instead of a peace mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remaining other groups are local Congolese bandits that hold swathes of territory with no government presence. But for the first time ever, the East Africa Community has sat on the table to comprehensively discuss the perennially chaotic eastern DR Congo because of M23.

ADVERTISEMENT

When President Museveni was presenting a paper to the Ordinary Summit of African Union Heads of State in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia titled ‘Integrate or Perish” in 2019, he emphasized that “integration needs more intimacy” to work out. And if there is an issue that has ignited passion and intimacy both positive and negative among the Community countries ofUganda, Kenya Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi and now DR Congo, its rebel outfit M23.

The major reason why M23 has been singled out for special attention is because it’s suspected to be supported by Rwanda, making it the only group in eastern Congo that is aided by a foreign country except clueless MUNUSCO.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is because the group is largely composed of Banyamulenge, a Congolese Tutsi sub-ethnic citizenry that is also found in Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda. That is a lot of intimacy among the four countries.

President Museveni further reminded fellow African leaders that the African population is divided into four linguistic groups; Niger-Congo that comprises of Bantu and Kwa, the Nile- Saharan comprising of Hamitic, Nilotic and Nilo-Hamitic, the Afro-Asiatic that comprise of Arabic,Tigrinya and Amharic, and finally the Khoisan who are also known as the bushmen.

With the exception of the Khoisan, the rest of the groups exist in East African Community.

Arabs are largely in Tanzania and Kenya while Tigrinya and Amharic are mostly in Kenya. Again, that is a lot intimacy in the region.

Interestingly, interrelatedness can cause animosity among communities, in this case between Rwanda and DR Congo considering the fact that Congo has failed to have full military control of her eastern region yet Rwanda has a Hutu rebel outfit called FDLR operating in the same area where Banyamulenge reside as citizens of Congo. FDLR is composed of people that carried out the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

While Congo has failed to throw them out, she has also prevented Rwanda from coming in and deal with them herself.

A situation that has created negative passion and intimacy between the two countries. In the grand scheme of things though, this negative relationship if turned into positive, it will quicken efforts towards integration since ethnically, we are in each country.

M23 has achieved what many rebel outfits existing in eastern Congo have failed to do; bringing together all seven leaders of East African community to discuss deployment of a regional army to deal with all bandits operating in the area. This is a positive step towards pacifying the region for the benefit of not only the long suffering Congolese but the region as a whole.

A successful military operation would bring peace but also enhance the intimacy and trust needed in first tracking of political federation.

As already shown, the population of the region is either similar or linked through language, culture and religion. Least but no last, we are also linked by our tragedy of colonisation.

Much of the region was occupied by the British, French and Belgians who speak French also.

The government in Kinshasa struggles to have any say in her eastern region largely because there is little infrastructure that connects entire country.

Much of the region is governed by warlords who control the mineral, timber and agricultural wealth that exists there.

It’s this vacuum that is being exploited by ADF, FDLR and local groups like M23.

East Africa is a huge territory that can be curved into 10-15 federal states using most of the aspects that unite us as a people.

For example, Rwanda, Burundi, Banyamulenge of DR Congo and Bafumbira of Uganda speak the same language. Even Banyankole of Uganda and Bahaya of Tanzania hear some of the words in Kinyarwanda. This is already a possible state.

Of course, other states can be created using similar cultural ties throughout the region eg, Baganda, Basoga and some tribes in northern Tanzania have some words that are similar enough to understand each other. Same with Basamia, Bamasaba and Karamajong of Uganda who have tribesmen across the border in Kenya. These states would eliminate conflicts that spring up due to real and imagined marginalisation.

An East African Federation would be bigger than India, with a market of over 200m people and a GDP of $243bn. She would be much easier to defend and with credible international negotiating power politically and economically. And as President Museveni pointed out in his presentation, integration of Africa means 3 things; prosperity, strategic security and fraternity.

East Africa can do it, let us do it.

Magezi Kiriinjju is a communication officer at the Government Citizen Interaction Centre.