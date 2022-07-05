A haul of heroin hidden inside packs of baby food has been intercepted at Lagos’ main airport, according to an anti-drugs force.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with smuggling 23kg (50lb) of the drug on a South African Airways from Johannesburg, said National Drug Law Enforcement Agency spokesman Femi Babafemi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate case, the anti-drugs agency said a public transport driver was arrested at the same airport on suspicion of “ingesting 90 pellets of cocaine” before attempting to board a flight to Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials in Nigeria have often described the prevalence of drug consumption in the country as alarming and endemic. It is also a transit point for various illicit drugs.

Source: BBC