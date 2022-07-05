The Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) has advised President Museveni to appoint a central bank to help deal with the current economic crisis.

The last serving governor, Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, died on January 23. Since then the position has been vacant.

FDC deputy secretary general, Harold Kaija said as a party they are worried because it is now getting to six months [without a governor], and they have not heard about any search for the Governor.

“We advise those who are managing this country that it’s time to fill the position of governor Bank of Uganda. Anybody who thinks above the economy is killing the monetary policy of the country,” he said.

Kaija said Ugandans should ask for accountability because if they don’t do this, they are to be captives, slaves forever in their own country.

“We can’t go to the real middle-income status when hyenas who we gave our custody of the sheep are actually consuming the sheep. We are facing an economic crisis because those who are managing the economy don’t care about Ugandans. They are only solving their problems,” he said.

He said those in charge of the country opted for big vehicles and houses and their children attend international schools. They don’t feel the pinch, he said.