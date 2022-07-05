Development partners that fund the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) have welcomed the lifting of the suspension on the organisation by President Museveni

On 22 June 2022 at a meeting with the Danish minister for Development Cooperation, Flemming Moller Mortensen, Museveni agreed to lift the suspension on the activities of Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) in Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, development partners said DGF provides financial and technical support to both state and non-state partners that work to strengthen democracy, protect human rights, improve access to justice, and enhance accountability in Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DGF was established in 2011 and is currently in its second phase (2018-2022).

The facility was suspended by in February 2021 over accusations of financing subversive political activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspension halted DGF funded activities of over 80 state and non-state implementing partners; and significantly impacted individuals, communities and institutions including at local level, that were beneficiaries of these engagements.

“We appreciate the patience and resilience of partners during the suspension. The current phase of the DGF was set to run from January 2018 to December 2022, and this timeline remains in place,” the statement read in part.

During the months that remain, development partners said they look forward to welcoming government representatives to the board and steering committee of the DGF, which was a precondition for lifting the ban.

“DGF development partners remain firmly committed to supporting good governance, human rights, access to justice, addressing corruption, and strengthening civil society. In the coming months, we will establish the best means of continuing our engagement with both state and non-state partners working in these areas, “said development partners.

Development partners have indicated that despite the calamity that befell the facility, they are ready to work with the government of Uganda and civil society to advance the country’s national priorities and commitments.