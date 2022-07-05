Turmoil has gripped Bugwere as two contenders vying for Inkumbania cultural seat have gone ahead to declare themselves the rightful occupants of the throne.

Joshua Wilber Musimami and Mubala Samuku have declared themselves the successors to the late Ikumbania John Chrysostom Wayabire.

Meanwhile the former Ikumbania Wayabire’s son Godfrey Wayabire has set aside July 14 as the date he will assume the throne his father occupied.

Bugwere kingdom has not had a leader since the death of his Royal Highness John Chrysostom Ikumbania Wayabire in February this year.

However, the Elders’ Council of the Bugwere Cultural Institution had set up a constitutional review committee before the election of the new cultural leader.

The resolution was reached at during a meeting attended by clan leaders, political leaders, security officials, and officials from Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social development. The meeting was chaired by the Kibuku Resident District Commissioner, Mwanamoiza Kikomeko in Kibuku.

The constitutional review was to bring all the factions together for the good of the Bugwere people.

Before this could happen, two of the top contenders Musimami and Mubala Samuku have already declared themselves the successors.

Several Bugwere clan leaders led by the prime minister (Ekitisha) of the Nagwere Kimadu clan Hajji Ngobi Muhammad Nzoghi accuse the kingdom prime minister of secretly organising a swearing in for Joshua Wilberforce Musimami from Balameri clan.

Its upon this background that has driven the Bugwere clan leaders led by the prime minister (Ekitisha) of the Nagwere Kimadu clan Hajji Ngobi Muhammad Nzoghi, the leaders argue that the kingdom premier Joel Mugulusi, connived with others to elect Ikumbania and carried out the swearing-in ceremony at his place in an illegally cultural way.

Clan heads have called upon government to intervene in the matter and resolve the impasse before it causes insecurity.

The first cultural leader of the institution, Bishop John C Wayabire, succumbed to Covid-19 on February 7 at Entebbe Hospital.

He was buried on February 20 at his ancestral home in Kenkebu, Kibuku district.