Customers with outstanding claims for monies given to WorldRemit Money Transfer Uganda have been advised to submit their claims to the Bank of Uganda (BOU) by July 18, 2022.

This comes almost two months after the company announced that it was exiting the Ugandan market over unclear reasons.

“We are letting you know that regrettably, WorldRemit has stopped providing send services and will not be accepting any new transactions sent from Uganda starting June, 6,” WorldRemit said in notice early May.

The company had explained that customers in Uganda would no longer be able to use WorldRemit to send money to other countries or make airtime top ups using the company.

On Monday, the BoU in its notice confirmed that the world money transfer service provider has ceased its money remittance business.

“Pursuant to regulation 19(3) of the Foreign Exchange (Forex Bureaus and Money Remittance) Regulations, 2006, the Bank of Uganda hereby informs the public that WorldRemit Money Transfer (U) Limited voluntarily ceased to carry on money remittance business,” BoU said in statement.

However, BoU, explained that WorldRemit’s closure, will not affect the company’s money remittance product offered by several supervised financial institutions in Uganda.

The central bank further assured safety of outstanding monies that Ugandan customers gave to the company for remittance purposes.

“Customers with outstanding claims for monies given to WorldRemit Money Transfer (U) Limited for remittance purposes should submit the claims, with evidence, to the office of the Director Non-Bank Financial Institutions Department at Bank of Uganda by July 18, 2022.”

BoU assured the public that it will continue to safeguard the stability and integrity of the financial sector.