The Uganda National Roads Authority in partnership with MTN Mobile Money Uganda last week launched a payment option for topping up the upesi card at the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway using Mobile Money.

The Entebbe Expressway has a road toll fee system that requires payment to grant access for usage. A fee of different amounts is levied at the toll gates and access is granted to the different classes of motor vehicles and motor bikes.

Officiating at the launch, UNRA Executive Director, Allen Kagina they were happy to partner with MTN Uganda.

Yavuz Cagatay, the General Manager of EGIS, the company managing the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, said the update will not only ease the Upesi card recharge exercise but also make it convenient and easy for the road users to reload their Upesi cards from any place.

Richard Yego, the Managing Director of MTN Mobile Money Limited said that the partnership between MTN Mobile Money and UNRA will facilitate safe and convenient fee top-ups on the Upesi card that allows motorists to access passage on the Entebbe Express highway.

“All one needs is to log into the MoMo app or use USSD to top up their Upesi card,” Yego said.

How to top up via USSD

Subscriber dials the USSD Short Code (*165*4*5*6#)

Selects Card type

Enter Card number.

Confirm and proceed

How to top up through the MoMo App.