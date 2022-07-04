The United Nations World Aids Programme (UNAIDS) has presented the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi with an award for his efforts in the fight against AIDS.

UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima said that there has been a decrease of more than half of new HIV infections in Buganda in the last five years.

“This means that the Buganda region which is the region with the highest burden of HIV in the country, is also the region that is making the fastest progress in reducing new infections, thanks to your leadership,” Byanyima said, while addressing runners at the Sunday, July 3, 2022 Kabaka’s Birthday run.

Byanyima added that at least 92% of people who tested positive to HIV in Buganda are now on treatment, which is up from 62 percent in the earlier years.

At least 80,000 runners on Sunday participated in the 2022 Airtel Kabaka Birthday Run at Bulange Mengo on Sunday.

The runners were flagged off by the kabaka.

The birthday run is an annual marathon which is part of the celebrations that mark Kabaka’s birthday. This year, the run was pushed to July because Kabaka was out of the country on his birthday.

The theme this year was “Men against AIDS to save the girl child.”

Buganda premier Kattikiro Charles Peter Mayiga who also graced the run said that this year’s run was aimed at creating awareness about HIV/AIDS and encouraging men to get tested, treated and protect women against HIV infection.

Mayiga added that a healthy human capital is important for the transformation of any society and Buganda is proud to be supporting efforts to end new HIV/AIDS infections by 2030.

“This economy needs a healthy workforce, we are proud to support efforts aimed at ending the HIV/AIDS pandemic by 2030,” Mayiga said.

Mayiga also thanked partners, companies and everyone who supported the run, saying that the event was sold out and all the 80,000 kits were bought.