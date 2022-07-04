Police has Monday said that they have commenced an inquiry into a sex tape that went viral on different social media platforms this past weekend.

“Our Directorate of CID has opened a file of inquiry into a viral video of indecent exposure that has gone viral. Apparently it shows a man committing an oral and penetrative sex in a room with a female partner,” said the Police spokesperson Fred Enanga during a security briefing in Kampala.

In the 29 seconds video, Enanga said there was a fully naked man who will be identified not going by what netizens are saying.

“We shall get the actual proof because he was seen performing oral and penetrative sex while being recorded by a female partner,” he said.

According to police, multitudes of Ugandans have seen the video after it was posted and widely circulated online.

Many are offended by the video which is against Uganda’s morals of society.

Following this viral video, the law enforcement body reminded the public especially love partners to always uphold levels of morality and avoid sharing such indecent footages on open platforms.

It is said that such videos are offensive to children who watch such immoral and indecent footage.

However, much as the public has come out to point at a specific businessman in Kampala, police has not confirmed it yet.

“Much as they are pointing at a popular business person, for us we shall need to get a clear identity of both the male and female partner.

We shall keep the public updated in the significant stages of that inquiry,” Enanga said.