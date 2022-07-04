A man is nursing injuries after being shot in the buttocks by a UPDF soldier who was guarding a factory dealing in fish processing in Kyebando, a Kampala suburb that thugs attempted to rob.

John Opiyo, was shot in the buttocks when he together with four other colleagues broke into the fish factory in a bid to carry out a robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The UPDF officer whose names we have withheld was on guard at around 1am when these thugs armed with a panga and a gun broke into the factory. He discharged bullets that hit Opiyo in the buttocks,” Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that whereas the other four thugs fled the scene, Opiyo could not continue with the journey after being hit by the bullet in the buttocks.

Having got injured, Opiyo was arrested by the UPDF officer who was guarding the fish processing factory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His colleagues fled but Opiyo was arrested as he could not run any further. A gun, panga and wire were recovered from the scene. Interrogation will help us get more information about the group but also help us arrest the other suspects currently on the run.”

Owoyesigyire hailed the UPDF officer for being alert, leading to foiling of the attempted robbery but also the arrest of one of the suspects.

“We are happy the UPDF officer was alert even at night and he subdued one of the suspects.”

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson urged all security personnel on guard, especially at night to always be alert, most especially during this time when robbers target supermarkets and petrol stations where guards are either killed and tied and guns taken.

The development comes on the backdrop of robberies targeting especially petrol stations in various parts of the country by unknown thugs who take advantage of guards being asleep.

The robbers target between 1am and 5am when there is limited activity to attack the petrol stations and rob them.

In some cases, security guards have either being tied on ropes or wires but others have been killed, guns taken and cash robbed .

In another incident less than two weeks ago, two armed robbers attacked supermarket in Mukono and robbed cash.

The thugs who could have taken time carrying out surveillance on the supermarket caught the private security guard pants down, disarmed him and forced him to lie on the ground before robbing cash.

These have since been arrested and one of the guns used recovered by security.