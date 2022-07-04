A joint security team of the Police and UPDF have arrested at least 10 people suspected to be part of the armed gang terrorizing areas of Mukono in the greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

A few weeks ago, two men armed with an AK47 attacked a supermarket in Mukono municipality ,disarming the security guard, shooting the cashier and later robbing an unspecified amount of money.

Several other robberies have happened in the area in the past few months.

However, according to the Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, owing the supermarket robbery captured on CCTV camera, security has intensified operations in Mukono targeting an armed gang that has been operating in the area for many months.

“The joint security teams in Kampala Metropolitan Area including the Flying Squad, Mukono Police and UPDF have arrested 10 notorious suspects who are part of the gang behind a series of robberies in Mukono,”Enanga said.

He named the suspects as Reagan Ndugga, John Kalyango, Nathan Kirumira, Eria Kizito, William Mugalu, Sam Mbogo,Ismael Ssekkubulwa,Asuman Kinagodawa,Umaru Katende and one Golola.

The police spokesperson said during the joint operations, several suspected stolen items including five motorcycles, two motor vehicles from the group to add onto more items recovered last week including the gun used in the Mukono supermarket robbery, pangas and car breaking equipment.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted to have participated in 13 robberies in Mukono since December last year.”

Describing them as notorious , Enanga said the gang members mostly use pangas to attacks business persons whom they rob of all belongings including cash before disappearing in thin air.

He noted the operations will continue to ensure sanity in Mukono , following the surge in armed robberies which has left many, especially business persons traumatised by the attacks.