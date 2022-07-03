Over 80,000 participants were on Sunday morning flagged off by the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II to participate in this year’s run to celebrate his birthday.

The Kabaka Birthday Run is an annual marathon that is held in celebration of Kabaka’s birthday under different themes and is sponsored by Airtel.

This year, just like the previous year, the Run has been held under the theme, “Men against AIDS to Save the Girl Child”, with the aim of continuing to create awareness about HIV/AIDS and encourage men to get tested, get treated and eventually protect women against infection.

Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali said, “A healthy human capital is important for the transformation of any society. We are proud to support efforts aimed at ending the HIV/AIDS pandemic by 2030 because this economy needs a healthy workforce.”

Manoj recognized the efforts of the Kabaka, through his leaders, that has steered the kingdom towards to success through collaborations and activities like the Kabaka Run and Masaza Cup, among many other engagements that foster economic growth within and beyond the kingdom.

He pledged Airtel’s continuous support.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga said he was impressed by the big numbers that participated in the run.

“We are impressed by the number of participants who took part in this year’s edition of the Kabaka Birthday Run. We aimed to sell 80,000 kits and all were sold out, which is a sign of commitment our people have shown towards supporting the Kingdom initiatives, and we appreciate it,”Mayiga noted.

“We would not have been able to walk this journey alone. With support from our sponsors, Airtel Uganda, and partners like UNAIDS, among others who have contributed towards this noble cause of fighting the spread of HV/AIDs, the run has consistently been held.”