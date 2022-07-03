The deceased identified as Thomas Weyansya, 23, collapsed during the physical fitness test on Friday and died from Iganga main hospital on Friday evening.

Wayansya was a resident of Naluwerere in Bugiri municipality in Bugiri District.

On Friday, he was among hundreds of jobless youths who had turned up for an interview to join the UPDF.

After finishing the road run of about five kilometres, Weyansya reportedly collapsed and he was rushed to Iganga Main Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.

The recruits were subjected to the run to prove their physical fitness before they could be absorbed into the army.

In a telephone interview with Nile post, Maj Charles Kabona, the UPDF 1st Division spokesperson, confirmed the incident but said the army will not compensate his family since the deceased had not yet been recruited.

“Because we have not yet taken him over, we have no docket for that compensation,” Kabona told our reporter.

UPDF is currently conducting a countrywide recruitment exercise in which more than 10,000 recruits will join the national army.

Majority of the youths also fainted and were turned away on health grounds during the physical fitness exercises.

However, some of the youths who were turned away who spoke on condition of anonymity said the exercise was not free and fair since recruits are not given chance to defend themselves especially when it comes to issues of health.