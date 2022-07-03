Organisers have announced that Nigeria’s Ayra Star will headline the 10th anniversary of the Blankets and Wine.

In a statement, House of DJs, the organisers of the event in partnership with Chipper Cash also announced that Blaq Diamond from South Africa will too grace the event set for July, 24 under the theme ‘’Blankets is Me’’.

Alongside Blac Diamond and Ayra Star will also be Zulitums, Josh Baraka, Kamanzi, Alideki Brian, DJ Sese, Fem Deejay and Melodic Inversions and hosted by Miss Deedan and Lynda Dane.

Speaking at the press briefing at Naguru Skys hotel, Agaba Tumusiime, the UBL Reserve Brand Ambassador said that as sponsors, Tusker Cider is excited to once again be part of the journey for Blankets and Wine.

“Sponsoring this edition is yet recognition of the role Blankets and wine has played in promoting the fashion and entertainment industries and we are glad to be affiliated by bringing more exciting Tusker Cider experiences closer to our customers during this experience,” Agaba said.

Chipper Cash Country Director, Dan Tumuramye said they will also continue such events that bring together many people.

“We are very excited and are going to walk the journey with House of Djs and we wish everyone a very good journey and to enjoy the function when it comes,” Tumuramye said.

“We have launched new products since last time. As we speak, all chipper customers can receive money from across nine countries in the world. Initially, you could only receive funds when you have the Chipper Cash App, but now we are proud to inform you that you can receive your funds through Mobile Money MTN and Airtel and a few bank wallets that we are going to create.”

This year’s edition of Blankets and Wine is to celebrate the music, art and fashion over the 10 years since the event started.

Blankets and Wine gives an urban-Afrocentric experience through exceptional display of talent through music and art.