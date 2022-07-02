The National Drug Authority (NDA) has impounded drugs worth Shs 100 million from 281 drug outlets in Western Uganda during an enforcement operation aimed at ensuring compliance and licensing guidelines.

The enforcement operation targeted all drug outlets across the eleven districts of Buhweju, Bushenyi, Ibanda, Isingiro, Kazo, Kiruhura, Ntungamo, Rubanda, Rukungiri, Mbarara and Rwampara.

In a statement, Abiaz Rwamwiri, the public relations manager at NDA, said the operation was in line with their routine post market surveillance activities, and was a follow-up of the February 2022 enforcement activity in the same region.

“NDA’s compliance enforcement activities are aimed at protecting the human and animal population from drugs and health care products that are substandard, counterfeit and unauthorised and to control unlicensed drug outlets as well as unqualified persons handling medicines,” he said.

During the operation, Rwamwiri said a total of 281 outlets were inspected which included one pharmacy, 262 human drug shops, 11 vet drug shops and 9 clinics.

“A total of 225 drug outlets were issued with closure notices, accounting for 135 humans, 4 vet drug shops, I pharmacy and 4 clinics from which 292 boxes of assorted drugs estimated at over 100 million Uganda shillings were impounded due to several noncompliance issues,” he stated.

He explained that one drug hawker was arrested for illegal possession and sale of classified drugs.

He reminded all operators of drug outlets to keep their licenses up to date and to keep complying with set standards.

“We appeal to the public to always buy drugs from NDA licensed outlets, remain vigilant and report any drug outlets that do not comply with standards.NDA extends appreciation to the public, local authorities, Uganda Police Force, the media and the general public for their support during this operation,” he said.