Former Police’s Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye commonly known as Afande Kasingye has revealed that at no time in his police career was he appointed to a position because of connections.

Kasingye made the revelation this week while appearing on sports channel, NBS Sports.

The former police officer was talking about his book ‘Chosen’ which he started writing in 2020. The book will be promoted by Next Media Services.

Speaking on the show, Kasingye told host Andrew Kabuura that he wrote the book to let people know about his intriguing real life story.

Kasingye, who boasts over 540,000 Twitter followers narrated that when he had started being vocal on social media, some netizens used to speculate that he had been appointed Police’s Chief Police Commissar because of his tribe, something he says still hurts him.

He says, such assumptions inspired him to write a book to tell a story that many did not know about him.

“I write Chosen because at some point in time when I started talking, chatting and exchanging with people especially on Twitter and WhatsApp groups, there’s something that came out, Andrew! Some people would say, you’re in that office because you’re Munyankore, it hurts,” Kasingye said.

“And everytime you want to say something ‘Atte mwe Abanyankole! So I said, really? Do people know my background? Do people know where I come from, the schools I attended, how I joined police? Do people even know I don’t have a Gamba Nogu? Kasingye with where I come from!” he added.

Kasingye further narrated that whereas he had the idea in his head, the opportunity of writing the book came in March, 2020 when the country was placed under lockdown over Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was coming from FortPortal. My DIGP General Sabiiti that time told me; Kasingye come back, you can’t be seen to be there. So, I came back. I said what am I going to do? And I started writing that story.”

He says the book talks about his humble beginnings, highs and struggles throughout his life, police career and believes it will inspire many especially the young people.

“It could be anyone out there who’s watching us, who’s in sports, police, these young people and to come into an institution and reach where I had reached, it must be the power of God.”

Quoting Jeremmiah 1:15, in the bible, Kasingye believes he was chosen by God to flourish in life thus naming his book ‘Chosen’.

Born March 23, 1964, in Sheema district, Kasingye served in Uganda Police for 34 years during which he served in different capacities from Interpol boss to police spokesperson and recently Chief Political Commissar.

He served as Political Commissar from 2017 until May 2022, where he was in charge of political education and organization for the police.

Kasingye is also a football fanatic and is serving as chairman, Police Football Club.

He attended Kibingo primary school, St Kaggwa High School, Bushenyi before joining Makerere University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Political Science.