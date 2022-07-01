Political activist and People’s Front for Transition (PFT) leader Dr. Kizza Besigye has urged Ugandans not to be intimidated with prisons, but rather fight on until everyone is free.

Addressing journalists just outside court following his release on bail Friday morning, Besigye said that if Ugandans join him and speak with one voice, police will not be able to arrest everyone.

“If we all agree here and march to the police and say, we are here, arrest us, we are not even going to apply for bail just take us to prison. What can they do?” Besigye said.

“If another 5000 people come and the other day 10,000 come, who will they arrest and where will they put us? Let us not be intimidated by prison,” he stressed.

Besigye argued that the government continues to splash billions and live lavishly amidst economic distress as many Ugandans continue to slip further into poverty.

“This is our country, we must fight until everyone is free. You can not tell teachers to be patient when you are buying vehicles worth a billion plus.. The State House alone is taking shs 2 billion per day…,”the four-time presidential candidate lashed out.

He said that enough is enough and Ugandans should unite and stand their ground.

Besigye and his colleague Samuel Lubega Mukaaku have been on remand in Luzira Prison for two weeks for holding what the state called “illegal protests.”

Besigye and Mukaaku were both arrested on June 15, 2022 in downtown Kampala where they were addressing a crowd in protest to the rising prices of commodities in the country.

On Friday, Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Dr Douglas Singiza released the two on bail.

The two were also granted a cash bail of Shs. 2.5 million each. Their sureties were bonded at Shs 500,000 each.

The accused were also ordered not to make any public comments about the case until its hearing is complete.

Singiza ordered them to return on July 29, 2022.