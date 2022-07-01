Joint security agencies in Lamwo district, northern Uganda have shot and killed one person in an operation against armed cattle rustlers from South Sudan.

This incident was registered vide murder by shooting reference number 06/30/06/2022 of Madiopei police station in Lamwo district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Aswa regional police spokesperson David Ongom Mudong, its alleged that on Wednesday, 29 June, the UPDF detach at Banabana obtained intelligence that a group of South Sudanese armed Dinka warriors planned to cross over to Madiopei with intentions to raid cattle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s upon that intelligence that UPDF soldiers from Banabana detach in Madiopei sub county deployed along the suspected routes of entry and exit of the cattle rustlers,” Ongom said.

In the operation, “a one Robinson Owot while coming from South Sudan at around 10pm heading towards Madiopei via Madiopei Hills shortcut, allegedly crossed into the UPDF arc of fire ambush and when he was asked to identify himself in the darkness, he started running and he was shot dead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Police scene of crime officers and other detectives visited and documented the scene before the body was transfered from the bush to Madiopei HCIII for postmortem.

Detectives also recorded statements from LC1 of Lucimidik village and other relevant witness accounts were recorded to aid in investigations.

“No arrests have so far been made but inquiries are underway into groups of armed South Sudanese cattle rustlers,” said Mudong

However, security also cautioned members of the public in areas where there are ongoing security operations against armed rustlers to desist from late night movements in order to reduce the risk of becoming collateral damage.