With just a few days to the much-anticipated Guinness Bright House, activities around the event are in high gear with consumers being given a chance to have a glimpse of what is set for the Guinness Bright House Experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The activations that kicked off last week with a fashion installation at the Acacia Mall were back earlier today with an art installation headlined by Wamala Joseph at the Oasis Mall in Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wamala gave revellers a chance to paint a large live mural that would turn out to be an artistic representation of the Guinness Harp. Revellers also got a chance to interact with the artist in a more intimate way. The artist is part of the many creative talents that are set to grace the Guinness Bright House experience that is set for Saturday 9th July.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fusion of creativity and socialising, The Bright House will be a hub for creatives to connect and inspire each other over a Guinness. The Bright House will also act as a platform to empower up and coming creatives to illuminate the world with their brightest versions.

Speaking to media at the installation, Guinness Uganda Brand Manager Prudence Vera Mutembei spoke to the aim of the Bright House and why it is important to Guinness as a brand.

“As Guinness ,The Bright House is our way of celebrating creatives by giving them a space where they can interact and collaborate with each other. At The Bright House, we shall highlight their contribution to culture and give an opportunity to those interested in taking the same career path to learn from each other,” she said.

She also urged creatives and everyone that is interested to look out for the Guinness social platforms for a chance to attend the first ever Guinness Bright House in Uganda.

This art pop-up will be followed by the football installation that is taking place tomorrow Sunday July 2ndat Freedom City on Entebbe Road.