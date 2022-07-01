In preparation for the upcoming Kabaka Birthday Run slated for Sunday, July, 3, telecom company, Airtel Uganda has given out kits to 25 sports journalists as the run nears.

The handover was held at Airtel Uganda, Head Offices along Clement Hill in Kampala where the journalists representing different media houses in Uganda received the kits.

The journalists appreciated Airtel Uganda for the packages that had a 2022 Airtel Kabaka Birthday Run branded vest, a water bottle, Sim card, and a bag.

Noela Byuma, the acting Head of brand and communication, at Airtel Uganda said, “We are pleased to handover these kits to our media partners who have supported us from time to time in covering the Kabaka Birthday Run which Airtel Uganda has sponsored for over 10 years.”

“Airtel is supportive of community causes, and in continuation of this spirit, today we are giving out kabaka birthday run kits to our media partners so that they can participate in the run.”

The 2022 Kabaka Birthday Run will be held under the theme “Men against AIDS to Save the Girl Child” aimed at continuing to create awareness about HIV/AIDS.

The proceeds from the run will be dedicated towards this cause.

The run will be flagged off by the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi IIat 7:00am, at Bulange Mengo and over 80,000 runners are expected to participate.

“We are committed to taking part in collaborative opportunities with other stakeholders like Buganda Kingdom to positively impact our community,”Byuma added.