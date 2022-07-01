Xcalibur Foundation, in collaboration with MTN Uganda, has launched the MTN Naguru Social Sports Academy at Naguru Katali Primary School, in the middle of the Naguru settlement of Kampala.

The project targets an initial group of 160 beneficiaries, 50% girls and 50% boys aged 5-16, in vulnerable situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal of the program is to develop key personal and social values that encourage strong emotional, mental, and physical development of the participants, their families, friends, tutors, and communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project, in collaboration with Real Madrid Foundation as Xcalibur Foundation’s strategic partner in Uganda, will be operated by the local NGO Youth Sport Uganda (YSU). The project has been endorsed by the government and materialized through a collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Sports.

School teachers and community facilitators have been trained under Real Madrid Foundation’s unique and pioneer education in values methodology: “for a Real Education: Values and Sensitivity: MTN Group – Internal Sport,” to run sport and social activities with children and youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

These activities will enhance the life skills of children and youth, and address issues of wellbeing, child protection, conflict management, gender equality, disability, and inclusion as well as positive child and youth development.

As stated by Real Madrid Foundation’s philosophy, these objectives are focused solely on education and social cooperation, differing to those of Real Madrid Football Club.

“Xcalibur Foundation is grateful to MTN for the institution’s support and that of its employees and executives, in realizing this project”, said Javier Lezcano, executive director of Xcalibur Foundation.

As part of the 2022-2023 calendar, the project will carry out volunteering programs, internal and external events, and other social responsibility initiatives involving at MTN Uganda employees.

Speaking at the launch in Naguru, MTN Uganda’s CEO, Wim Vanhelleputte said, “This is a unique project that fits with the values of our organization. We are privileged to be able to contribute to the social wellbeing and personal development of vulnerable children and youth.

Supporting an educational cause which uses sport as a tool for development is aligned with our values, goals, and objectives, first as an organization and us the people who work for this company. We hope this partnership with Xcalibur Foundation and Real Madrid Foundation is only the beginning of an exciting journey together”.

For his part, Javier Lezcano, Executive Director of Xcalibur Foundation, noted the early involvement and commitment of MTN Uganda in this project, highlighting the openness and humanity of the entire team.