The China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has responded to the call by the Uganda Scouts Association chief commissioner, Gen Katumba Wamala to help youth enhance technological skills.

According to Zheng Biao, the General Manager for CCCC, having heard the appeal from Gen Katumba earlier this year, they responded with a donation of computers to the Uganda National Scouts Association at Kazi in Wakiso District.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assortment of computers was received by Cleopatra John , the International Relations and Projects Director at Uganda Scouts Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

“. Today we have brought computers, hopefully they can be useful. We received a call from Gen Katumba Wamala, and we responded. We are not only into construction and infrastructure development, but also as an international company we have the responsibility to contribute to the growth of the community surrounding the projects we work on. This is the beginning of our partnerships and we hope it can grow to greater heights,” said Biao.

He noted that the Chinese company dealing in construction works will in future donate more items as one of their ways to give back to the communities where they operate from.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said this is part of their responsibility to contribute to the wellbeing of the communities.

“This is meant to strengthen the relationship between the company and the communities, we shall always contribute all we can.”

Cleopatra John applauded CCCC for the gesture that he said will go a long way in helping improve technological skills for scouts and youths in general.

“We normally have 12000 children camped here to learn different skills and as scouts. We believe that we must catch them young if we want to train them better and instill discipline in them. We thank you for contributing to this noble cause of education of young children outside their classroom,” Cleopatra said.

She noted that with such skills, children will in future be able to make better choices for themselves and the country at large.

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) was the first largest state-owned transportation infrastructure group to enter overseas capital markets and is one of the Fortune 500 companies in the world.

The Chinese company is engaged in the design and construction of transportation infrastructure, dredging and heavy machinery manufacturing business among others.