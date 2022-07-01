In February this year, the government proposed tough new laws that make it compulsory for Ugandans to get vaccinated or be fined Shs4 million or be jailed for six months or both, for refusal to comply

The move was aimed at enabling the government to carry out mass vaccination drives to immunise the people against life-threatening epidemics and or pandemics such as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Speaking to the Nile Post in an interview, Dr. Samuel Odongo Oledo, the president of Uganda Medical Association (UMA), argued that the welfare of health workers is important if the country is to experience economic growth.

Excerpts below:

First thing first, who is Dr. Samuel Oledo?

Dr. Samuel Oledo is a young man, a youth in this generation. I was produced in the NRM government. I hail from Alebtong district which is in Northern Uganda. I am a Luo speaker but God has blessed me that I speak very many languages because I am the son of one of the men who have served this nation in the forces and in that same spirit I am a trained surgeon.

Doctors’ issues regarding their welfare have been catered for in the budget, are you happy as association?

To begin with let’s agree, there is no amount of money you can pay a health worker or a doctor that can be enough but the mere fact that we went into a calling, it’s called passion. We went to become health workers, doctors, pharmacists, nurses and all that so that we can offer our service.

Our pride is seeing someone alive even when there has been no hope whether someone will die or survive, whatever you do but eventually they survive. That is the pride, it’s what we go with back home. It cannot be equated to any form of money.

However, we do not sign a pact to poverty because the same schools other people take their kids to are the same schools we take our kids to. We go to the same markets, the same vehicles that we drive are the same vehicles others drive.

How many doctors do we have in the whole country?

We have up to 4,000 doctors locally and for you to be recognised as a doctor you must have a license. Four thousand of them have registered and we have 3000 in the diaspora, it is catastrophic. That tells you that doctors will not fight you directly, they will choose a way out which is dangerous.

Aren’t doctors demanding too much because there are other sectors that need to be catered for?

The reason why people think that our demand is unreasonable is because they don’t understand that even our profession is unreasonable in its nature. We deal with life. Is there anything you can compare to life? But we are also saying that much as we are dealing with life even that teacher who taught you will fall sick and they will not treat themselves. They will look for a doctor because they taught you up to some level and pushed you ahead for others to teach you.

So at the end of the day we are saying as you increase the pay of doctors also let us have a commensurate pay for other colleagues in other areas but now we must agree that you can’t handle all things at once because we have a restrained budget.

As an association, do you think strikes are the only way that can force government to listen to your issues?

I am not an advocate for industrial action but where it is the only solution left and by the way let me put this categorically clear, the industrial action of medics started in 2017. In 2017 we had a collective bargaining agreement with the government to be implemented in 2018 and 2019. We are in 2022 and things which were promised in 2018 were not implemented.

We realize that what was a promise was actually hot air because maybe the people who are implementing the presidential directive think other areas are priority, industrial action became the last solution.

What is the fate of Covid-19 health workers who were sacked?

The government is implementing a policy of making sure we have all the health workers deployed up to health center III and that will go a long way in having prevention of the non-communicable diseases, prevention of infections that can be controlled at the lower units. We are happy that the government is actually embracing the issue of redeploying Covid-19 staff because Covid-19 is high now. We have case of death and I am encouraging Ugandans to take up the vaccines. Can we maintain the SOPs?

As you have stated, Covid-19 is back. What is the situation at the moment?

Covid-19 is a new disease. So new diseases always take periods of time for them to acclimatise to humanity. They take waves and waves to make sure that we have a normality.

Uganda itself I think we are reaching the third wave. Countries like China have gone up to the fifth wave. We cannot institute a lockdown now, what will Ugandans eat? But we can modify our behaviours that can minimize spread. Can we modify our diet? Can we modify our lifestyle?

As a doctor, why do you think there is low uptake of these vaccines in Uganda?

My answer to this is poor sensitisation by the wrong people. How can the RDC do sensitisation on vaccines, how can a CAO do sensitisation on vaccines, does it make sense to you?

How can a person of humanities do sensitisation on an uptake of a medical procedure because you can give someone a vaccine and they develop a shock, body reaction toward that. How are you going to explain the justification why some someone used a vaccine if you have never stepped into a class which teaches how a body works? I repeat the words of Gen Otafiire, “leave matters of he generals to the generals.”

Leave matters of vaccination to health workers because which question about health cannot be answered by a health worker. Which question about health can an RDC answer?

You are one of the people who have shown interest to represent Uganda in the East African Legislative assembly. Why?

The reason why I have come on board is because we moved through East African countries and we realised the East African agenda. NRM has a very solid foundation. One of the core values is Pan Africanism, trying to see that we look beyond the boundaries of rivers, lakes bridges, rift valleys that separate us and we look more closely to the blood that unites us.

That’s why some of us are choosing to go to the East African Legislative Assembly to legislate policies which are going to foster the Pan Africanism that we always cry of.