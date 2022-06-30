The NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong has met with some of the disgruntled party members and apologized over the chaos that marred last year’s party primaries.

Violence marred the 2021 NRM party primaries in several parts of the country leading to death whereas many others were left injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other side, many of those who lost during the primaries blamed the party leadership for their anguishes saying it failed to organize proper primaries, with many citing allowing of all party members including those not in the register and lining up as some of the causes of the chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, a group of the ruling party members who lost in the previous parliamentary elections under the Transformer Cadres Association Uganda led by Felix Adupa Ongwech who lost in the Kioga County MP election.

Speaking to the group, the party Secretary General apologized for the shortcomings during the primaries last year but also promised the party leadership has learnt useful lessons from the same incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On behalf of the party secretariat, I request that you forgive us for that mess,”Todwong told the group.

He admitted that the problems faced during the NRM primaries were self-inflicted when the party leadership allowed members who were not in the register to participate in the primaries.

On the eve of the NRM primaries last year, President Museveni who is also the part national chairman directed that all party supporters, irrespective of being in the register should participate in the election.

Speaking on Thursday, Todwong said this, coupled with many other challenges led to the chaos that marred the NRM primaries.

“We didn’t have enough man power to supervise all the polling stations in view of all the other challenges. We had 5840 candidates for positions of LC5 chairmen and Members of Parliament. However, there were only 500 positions available. This meant we had between two to six candidates in contesting in every position and having candidates in positions which were not properly supervised with a register which was not clean, we were vulnerable to all these problems we faced,”Todwong said.

“Everybody in the villages participated in our election including the children in the stomach. We were therefore open to manipulation and abuse among other challenges.”

He however noted that the when the new leadership at the NRM secretariat took power, they made efforts to rectify the issues, adding that they started by cleaning the party register.

“We went through the old register, cleaned it up, found a number of duplicates and names that were not supposed to be in the register. Now we cleaning the register because in some cases we found someone had registered more than four times. We are waiting for the right time to take the register back to the village for members to crosscheck and add those not captured in the current register.”

Voting president by parliament

The group that met the NRM party leadership on Thursday earlier this year suggested that the president of Uganda should be voted by parliament.

“We have a proposal to amend electoral laws and other legislation to pave way for a hybrid parliamentary system where the head of government who also doubles as the head of state is elected by parliament and local government councils,” the Transformer Cadres Association told journalists earlier this year.

“It is not only for our benefit but the benefit of many other Ugandans out there. There are many other patriotic Ugandans with capability of leading this country but have been locked out. This system will ensure the best person leads us. We are concerned of how things are done badly in this country. We want to see parliament begin electing the country’s president. We are not anyone’s project as you accuse us.”

The group has since said they are soon taking their proposals to the Electoral Commission.

The proposals have since left many tongues wagging, especially about the intention of the group and the people behind the same.

Speaking to the group on Thursday, NRM Secretary Richard Todwong said the proposals didn’t augur well not only with the party leadership but also its supporters.

He said they were meant to disenfranchise Ugandans from voting for the president, a move he said is not right and against the NRM principles.

“My view about you was that you were being misled by some people and being used against your party. If you profess to be members of NRM, you would not have allowed such to happen. What you were raising was core and touches the core of the NRM party. The issues you were raising for constitutional amendment were touching core of NRM. Removing power from the people and take it to parliament to determine who is to become president of Uganda was touching the core of NRM of giving people mandate to vote for their own president.”

“Imagine delegating the people’s power to elect their own president and give it to MPs. In any case, you come and share the idea with the party to see the way forward.”

Todwong noted that it was wrong for the group to take the issues to the media before discussing the same with the party leadership.

He however noted that the NRM leadership is ready to mend relations with the group to take the party forward.