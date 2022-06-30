Two men are in custody on suspicion of participating in the murder of a three year old.

The territorial police at Entebbe have arrested two suspects to aid in the investigation of the murder of Simon Onyait, a three-year-old resident of Nalugala Mawugulu Zone Katabi Town Council in Wakiso District.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Anna Kevin Akello, she left her child, Onyait, with the stepfather Francis Onyango, to go to work on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akello said when she returned from work at about 6pm , the child was missing.

They searched for the child and Onyait’s body was found later that evening at about 7pm in one of the rooms in an unfinished building occupied by one Kasawuli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kampala Metropolitan deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said that police were informed of the situation and officers responded.

“The body of the deceased child was found with two stab wounds and Kasawuli’s clothes with blood stains were recovered and exhibited,” he said.

The police have arrested the deceased’s stepfather and Kasawuli to help in the ongoing investigations.

The body has been conveyed to the city mortuary at Mulago for a post mortem.

The motive of the murder is still unknown.

“We will avail you with details as investigations progress,” Owoyesigire added.