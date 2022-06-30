The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) top organ dubbed the Central Executive Committee (CEC) will meet tomorrow; Nile Post has learnt.

The CEC meeting is scheduled to take place from Ntungamo, where the party chairman has set camp since returning from Rwanda’s CHOGM festivities.

According to the agenda, the CEC will among other things discuss the by-elections and the upcoming elections of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) including vetting aspirants.

The NRM party opened the process of expression of interest for members who wish to vie for the EALA Positions on June 28th at their headquarters in Kampala.

The names of the aspirants will then be presented to the CEC which will recommend and pass the list of finalists to the NRM Parliamentary Caucus for further consideration.