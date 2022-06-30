Unidentified staff of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) on Sunday confiscated the company main email and used it to announce a mutiny over wages, and ‘terrible’ management.

The staff said it was “time to rise up as workers” in the face of unfair appointments, and discriminatory salary scale.

These specifically indicated that they were done with the rule of Managing Director Silver Mugisha whom they called so many unfathomable names.

“Silver Mugisha and your entire top management, we are sick and tired of your corrupt leadership in this corporation and this is the time to rise up as workers and expose your disgusting corrupt ways when it comes to appointments, confirmation and awarding salary scales in this Corporations,” the email reads in part.

The email thread, full of rage and insults goes ahead to explain the disparities in salaries and the careless abandon with which bosses are engaged in extreme corruption.

The email does not elaborate the basis for the accusations on corruption, or the favouritism in appointments.

It does not also deeply reveal the salary differences, but calls upon members of staff to join in the fight.

“Are you people so foolish not to realise the anger and bitterness you are breeding amongst us the workers on a daily basis? Or you people think we are so stupid and blind that we don’t know what’s happening in this Corporation. How difficult is it to set a standard salary structure for every position so that we have Uniformity? We want a standard scale policy where each and every position has a set salary scale,” the email demanded.

The email continues to express that some members of staff are where they are because they have specific relationships with the top managers and hence, they are earning a staggering amount of money yet devoid of merit.

“We want to use this report of the different unfair scales in NWSC to launch a complaint to ministry of labour and also spread it on social media so that the whole world can know what exactly is happening in national water,” the email reads

“The fight begins today. Let’s mobilize all workers and get each and every one position and salary scale sent to that email address before the week ends so that we can spread the corrupt operations in water,” email continues.

National Water responds

However, in reply, the NWSC management noted that there is a clear structure and all staff are recruited and later on promoted to different scales, based on their performance level and experience.

“It is not about having the same roles and responsibilities. It is about how one performs their roles and responsibilities,” the statement from NWSC stated.

“NWSC has also experienced some new staff that join the corporation and quickly feel a sense of entitlement to promotion, without due consideration of the effort inputs and performance results. This is not acceptable, given that NWSC survival and sustainability depends on a strong results-orientation,” the statement continues.