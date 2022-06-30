Sylvia Wairimu Mulinge has been announced as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MTN Uganda.

This is according to a statement from the telecom giant that was released on Thursday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement that has been seen by Nile Post, Mulinge will join MTN with effect from October 1, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Sylvia Wairimu Mulinge as Chief Executive Officer effective October 1, 2022,” the statement reads in part.

“Mulinge joins MTN from Safaricom Plc where she currently is Chief Consumer Business Officer. In this role, she is responsible for driving the consumer telecoms business, managing the overall brand, and leading the transformation of Safaricom to become a digital lifestyle enabler of consumers’ lives,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MTN Group Chairman of the Board of Directors Charles Mbire said that he believes that Mulinge’s experience will be beneficial to MTN Uganda.

“I would like to welcome Sylvia Mulinge to MTN Uganda. I believe that her experience will be beneficial to MTN, particularly given her alignment to our strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress. The Board is confident that Ms Mulinge will continue the work of growing the Company as a leading provider of telecommunications and digital solutions.” Mbire said.

This website understands that the new CEO first joined Safaricom in 2007 and has over the years occupied various senior roles over the years, including Head of Retail, Head of Sales, and Director of Consumer Business.

She is a graduate of the University of Nairobi, Kenya, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree (first-class honours).

Sylvia Wairimu Mulinge replaces Wim Vanhelleputte, who according to the company will cease to be the CEO of the Company effective July 31, 2022, at the end of his contract.

The departing CEO will be remembered for overseeing some major changes at MTN during his six (6) years of service.

The MTN Group chairman and board of directors highlighted that Wim successfully delivered the renewal of MTN’s NTO License, the separation of the mobile financial services business from the telco business and the initial public offer and listing of the Company on the Uganda Securities Exchange.

“Vanhelleputte has been promoted to a regional role as Operating Executive for the WECA Markets of Liberia, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, and Congo-Brazzaville within the MTN Group effective August 1, 2022,” Mbire said.

In the interim, the current MTN Uganda Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Bugembe, has been appointed as Acting CEO effective August 1, 2022, until September 30, 2022.