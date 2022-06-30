Residents of Minani Village, in Bugweri district, have received a new health centre three as part of efforts to bring services closer to communities. The facility is hoped to reduce the number of referrals to far away facilities.

According to Shafique Muziransa the LCV of the area, the new facility started as a community health centre by the late Kirunda Kivejinja.

The Shs 600 million Health Centre III was commissioned by officials from the Bugweri District local government on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The new facility is expected to serve over 26,000 patients and it will also reduce the referrals to other hospitals since the health centre is fully equipped.

The facility was upgraded from health centre II to health centre III after receiving financial support from the ministry of health.

The new structure consists of eight units containing a general/maternity ward and out-patient department with a modern dental clinic laboratory including the hospital’s paediatric ward, store, laundry, waiting room, patient’s kitchen and consultation rooms.

Moses Kiyingi the in charge Minani health centre (III) said the facility had numerous challenges in handling patients because of the small structure.

He noted that the facility used to receive 1,000 patients and total deliveries of 60 every month yet it was at the level of a health centre II.

The area leaders are optimistic that the new health centre will boost service delivery for not only Bugweri but neighbouring districts whose residents have always relied on the facility for health services.

Billy Mulindwa, the area resident district commissioner, asked the locals to embrace the project for their own benefit.

The woman member of parliament Hon Racheal Magoola called on government to facilitate the upgrading of health centre II’s to health centre III to enable proper health service deliveries in the respective areas.