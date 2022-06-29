Exam body, Uganda National Examinations Board(UNEB) has announced that candidates are left with only one day to register for this year’s national exams.

“Late registration period for the 2022 candidates closes tomorrow, June 30, 2022.Thereafter, UNEB will not register any candidates for the 2022 examinations,” UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo said in notice on Wednesday.

He however reminded head teachers to ensure that all the potential candidates for this year’s national exams at all levels are dully registered, and registration fees fully paid.

This year’s national exams will be conducted between October 14 to November 16 for UCE, November 7 to 9 for PLE and November 18 to December 9 for UACE.

UNEB recently reminded learners that the exams will be based on the newly introduced abridged curriculum released by the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC).

This will mean that the grading system will also be based on the new curriculum.

For example, during the old curriculum, learners’ performance was presented in terms of percentages with scores of between o and 100 percent but for the lower secondary curriculum, this has changed to ensure learners are graded basing on the competence exhibited in the subjects they are offering.

This means, students are graded on a scale of 1, 2, and 3 as all marks are out of a cumulative mark of 20% whose average at the end of senior four will be sent to UNEB as continuous assessment.

The national exams at the end of the year will then add the 20% onto the 80% it will use for assessment in the final exams.

In simple terms, the students will work for 20% of the marks during the school assessment and UNEB exams will only account for 80%.