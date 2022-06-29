The National Information Technology Authority Uganda(NITA-U) has said it is set to close the Regional Communication Infrastructure Programme (RCIP) by end of August.

The government in 2016 secured financing from the World Bank to implement the Regional Communications Infrastructure Program (RCIP).

The goal of the RCIP is to transform public service delivery in Uganda – using ICT, in order to improve the lives of Ugandans.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, Dr Hatwib Mugasa, the executive director NITA-U said that the project closure roadmap will run for two months with different activities set to happen in all regions of the country which will calumniate into a grand closure and e-services exhibition in Gulu on 31st August 2022.

“Regional activities are meant to create more awareness of available e-government services as well as project’s achievements,,”he said.

Under RCIP, Mugasa said they have registered significant progress over the five year period with a 100% project completion of all set project activities.

The highlights of the major achievements,he said include the extension of the geographic reach of broadband connectivity across the country among others.

“Whole of government system Integration platform developed. A total of 80 entities have been integrated onto the Government Systems Integration Platform (UG-HUB),”he said.

These include ministries, departments and agencies and banks.

“These can now seamlessly share data across this platform which has increased efficiencies and timeliness in public service delivery across Government enabling ease of access of information and digital payments,”he said.