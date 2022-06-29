Government has been tasked to speed up the implementation of all recommendations made by the UN convention on the inclusion of rights of persons with disabilities made in 2016.

During a dialogue organised by NUDIPU, the body that unites PWDs, Grace Asamo, the minister of state for PWDs revealed her ministry has worked with different MDAs to fast-track the recommendations made by the UN committee.

“Among the areas fast-tracked is the ministry of ICT which my ministry has been working with to finalise the National Information Communication and Technology Disability Policy, an inclusive ICT policy that provides a framework for inclusion of information technology for persons with disability,” she said.

However, according to Esther Kyozira, the CEO Nudipu, there has been a delay in the implementation of several other recommendations.

Among these is the expedition of the enactment of the draft rehabilitation and health care policy on disability.

Kyozira said: “The delay in the implementation affects persons with disabilities’ access to several services including access to health services, because the ministry of health does not capture persons with disabilities in their data system.”

Mariam Wangadya, the chairperson Uganda Human Rights Commission said Uganda is on the right track in as far as inclusion of the rights of persons with disabilities is concerned.

She credited government for the policy of affirmative action in favour of all marginalised groups including people with disabilities.

Some of the key UN recommendations on PWDs include: Provision of social protection schemes to guarantee an adequate standard of living for persons with disabilities and Development and implementation of compensation schemes for persons with disabilities.