Senior Pastor and proprietor of House of Prayer Ministries, Aloysious Bugingo has persuaded women who are in a relationship or marriage to deny their men sex unless they see an element of development in their lives.

Bugingo who has been very outspoken as far as the issue of conjugal rights between couples is concerned, insists that men should look at developing their families, rather that the prospect of having good moments in bed.

“You are still accommodating your family in a tiny one-roomed house, for you to sleep with your wife, you must send away the kids. Why would you be bothering your woman for sex? Use the time to better your lives,” Bugingo stated.

In the video that is not dated, Bugingo also states that men who waste time boosting their sexual strength should be advised to concentrate on bettering the lives of their partners and theirs.

“Ten years of bad life and you still have the time to think of making love, that is not acceptable,’ he advised.

Ironically, Pastor Bugingo is currently embroiled in a case in which he accuses his ex-wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo of denying him conjugal rights for at least 10 years.

Bugingo during a church service at the height of the case said that he is a living testimony that marriage should be handled with care.

“I am a living testimony that marriage should be handled with care. I have been in a marriage for 10 years without making love with Teddy.