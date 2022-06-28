The deputy secretary general of the NRM, Rose Namayanja, has attributed the party’s decline in popularity, especially in the central region during last year’s general elections to leaders that don’t speak for government programs and projects being done in their areas.

NRM’s popularity and support during last year’s general elections significantly dwindled in favour of the opposition.

Namayanja revealed this in Kasambya County in Mubende district while addressing a section of local council leaders in the county as chief guest at Lwengula village on the invitation of area Member of Parliament, David Kabanda.

“The NRM party has been able to deliver on many of its promises like roads, electricity, and education among other services. The only challenge we faced during last year’s elections was due to limited publicity and leaders like you who do not come out to well explain them to the ordinary people,” Namayanja said.

She called upon the council leaders of Mubende district to enhance monitoring and supervision of government programs to ensure there is effective service delivery to the people in their quest to reclaim NRM support and popularity in the central region.

Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, the chairperson, of the NRM women league, advised the leaders to be united and jointly work together toward the development of their people.

She described the host MP as one of the most candid young leaders who firmly speak for the ruling party with wisdom and information without any intimidation.

Kabanda said the one-day retreat of leaders was timely and meant to orient and prepare them ahead beginning of the financial year in July next month.

“I convened this meeting of council leaders to facilitate them on their specific roles and responsibilities like project supervision within their areas,” Kabanda said.

In the national budget, the government allocated over a Shs 1 trillion to the Parish Development Model (PDM) presidential initiative to integrate the 38% from subsistence production into the money economy.

He, therefore, advised the leaders and all people to embrace PDM which he described as a magic bullet to fighting poverty.

“President Museveni has dispatched ministers to villages to sensitise people on how well they can benefit from the parish development model. My call is to invite all the local leaders to receive this message and understand how well they can uplift themselves from poverty,” Kabanda pleaded with the leaders at the meeting.

Kabanda promised to convene a much bigger retreat where the leaders will be able to deliberate on several issues that concern the development of Kasambya county and Mubende District at large.

Some of the leaders who spoke decried internal intrigue and divisions which are likely to derail service delivery to the people.