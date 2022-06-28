The National Unity Platform (NUP) has threatened to sue Makerere University after it suspended students affiliated to it over alleged indiscipline.

Those that have been suspended from the university include: Calvin Mwesigwa Mugambwa, Edwin Bbosa and Kenneth Katushabe. They are contesting for various positions under the student’s guild.

In a letter seen by The Nile Post, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe said the students have pending cases of indiscipline and as thus need to clear their name.

“It has come to my attention that on Friday 24th June you were involved in acts of indiscipline together with other students that are yet to be identified that are in breach of the Makerere University Students Regulation (9),” a letter written to Kenneth Tushabe by Nawangwe read in part.

Nawangwe indicated these students will be invited to appear before the student’s disciplinary committee for an interaction regarding this matter on a date to be communicated.

NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine said he was very shocked by the action of the university.

“It is evident that the students’ suspension is part of a wider scheme by the regime, acting through its functionaries within Makerere’s administration, to clamp down on otherwise lawful student activity that it considers a threat to its existence,” said Kyagulanyi.

He said that their legal team had already been put on notice to challenge this latest affront to academic freedom.

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya explained that the suspended students are being reprimanded for attempting to hold a peaceful general assembly at the university’s Freedom Square on June 24.

“The deliberate targeting of our candidates at such a critical time must be condemned by all. A university ought to protect the students’ right to freely assemble and associate. The suppressive environment runs counter to the very ideas any university should be promoting,” he said.

The university declined to comment.