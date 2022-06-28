Political leaders in Kampala have said the Parish Development Model (PDM) could be another failure in waiting if the government does not sideline political inclinations in the implementation of the program.

This, they explained, has led to corruption tendencies that have failed data collection, resulting in the halting of the program processes in some districts.

They asked the Kampala Capital City Authority(KCCA) to focus more on explaining the Parish Development Model if it is to be successful in the capital.

The remarks were made during the ministerial briefing on KCCA’s readiness on the implementation of PDM that was held at Hotel Africana on Monday.

The KCCA executive director, Dorothy Kisaka said the authority is to establish a Parish Development Model (PDM) ‘school’ in a bid to cause positive mindset change towards the implementation and success of the strategy.

“At KCCA we have envisioned a PDM school for continuous training of our people in Kampala. We will use it to provide enough information to cause a mindset change and bring everyone on board for the success of this strategy,” Kisaka said.

She revealed that without prioritisation of community mobilisation and mindset change, the well thought out idea of PDM may not be attained, noting that the model is key to the transformation of Kampala into a smart city since it is people centred.

“Under the Smart City initiative our biggest focus is people; the others are technology and infrastructure. To us PDM is an opportunity to advance the Smart City initiative which everyone needs to support,” Kisaka said.

PDM is a multi-sectoral strategy to create socio-economic transformation by moving 39% households out of the subsistence economy into the money economy.

“We continue spreading the gospel of development according to the gospel of PDM. We want everyone on board for the program to move smoothly,” Kisaka said.

KCCA views city dwellers as agents of economic growth and development, not a burden and thus encourages them to participate in the development of the city ‘

“There are 99 parishes in Kampala which will benefit from PDM. That is 99 opportunities for Kampala Smart City,” Kisaka said.

The state minister for Kampala City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kabuye Kyofatogabye asked city leaders to align their thinking to the realisation of PDM.

“You are the people going to fail or make this program succeed. Educate people about this program and let it be a success. Our people have to be saved from poverty,” Kyofatogabye said.

Denis Galabuzi Ssozi called on Kampala people to be organised.

Those to benefit include those involved in roasting maize, selling chapati, fresh food, frying popcorn or in any related business along the agricultural value chain in Kampala.