The Police Crime Intelligence Directorate has arrested the prime suspect in the robbery of a supermarket in Mukono that was captured on camera.

Spice Supermarket located in Mulago cell, Ntaawo Ward in Mukono Municipality was on June, 24 raided by gunmen who shot and injured the cashier before walking away with an unspecified sum of money.

In an incident captured on one of the CCTV cameras of the supermarket, the robbers armed with two guns and heads covered with masks first disarmed the security guard, forcing him to lie on the ground before forcing the cashier to stuff money into their bag .

They later fled the scene with the bag containing money.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Monday afternoon told journalists that two suspects including William Mugalu 24, and Sam Mbogo 23, both residents of Nasuuti in Mukono Municipality had been arrested over the armed robbery.

The Nile Post has also learnt that the key suspect in the armed robbery, identified as Kirumira Ramathan ,a resident of Kitete village in Mukono Municipality has also been arrested.

According to Sources, Kirumira was arrested from his home in Ggulu ward by operatives from the Flying Squad operating under the Crime Intelligence Directive.

This website has also learnt that following the armed robbery, police officers from the Criminal Investigations Division, forensics, Counter Terrorism , Flying Squad and CCTV cameras focused on the matter in a bid to help get the suspects.

“The officers with the help of CCTV cameras from private buildings and Police Cameras were able to trail the assailant’s movements,” a source told this website.

We have also learnt that the trail led operatives to Kirumira’s home in Kitete from where the gun used in the robbery was recovered hidden in the boot of a Toyota Corona registration number, UAD 728Y as well as pangas suspected to have been used in committing other crimes.

“Upon interrogation the suspect confessed to the crime and pledged to cooperate with police in unearthing more details in regards to crimes in Mukono and the surroundings,” the source said.

The arrest brings the total number of suspects in regards to the Mukono supermarket robbery to three.

Earlier, police has advised business owners to always connect their CCTV cameras and other security systems including alarms to the police systems for quick response in case of any attacks.

Police recently said KCCA is finalizing an ordinance that will ensure public places like schools, hotels and supermarkets alongside other key installations are forced to erect CCTV cameras but also linked to the national CCTV command centre.