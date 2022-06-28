By Jimmy Odoki Acellam

Brother Joseph Tinkasimire (Tinka) celebrated his 85th birthday on May 1st, 2022. It was also the feast of his patron Saint, the solemnity of St. Joseph the worker.

Relatives, friends and some Old Boys (OBs) of St. Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) gathered at Tina gardens, Kawuka to celebrate with their mentor and teacher.

The celebration began with Mass which was led by Fr. Brian Abitegeka Amooti, a priest from Hoima Diocese.

He emphasized that Br Tinka has been committed to the theme of the day i.e. being good co-workers in the vineyard of the Lord and because of that God has enabled him to serve in various capacities for which we all give glory to God.

He described Br Tinka as such a good listener of everyone regardless of age or status in society and through that God has blessed him. Through his exemplary work and deed, he has inspired many people including, the main celebrant, Fr. Brian.

In the Gospel of John 21: 1-19, Jesus asks Peter whether he loves him; “Peter, do you love me?” and concludes by saying; FOLLOW ME. Fr. Abitegeka said that this is what Brother is doing and he was grateful that the Lord had blessed him to this age with love and commitment.

Many students have benefited from Br Tinka’s service in education.

He taught at Uganda Martyrs College, Alokolum in Gulu district from 1969-71 before it became Alokolum National Major Seminary. He continues to teach at the University of Kisubi.

Br Tinka’s Philosophy of Education is that it should be holistic in nature and impact the Heart, Soul and Mind.

Former Head Prefect at SMACK, Jude Gamukama who is now an Advocate of the High Court also attended the birthday party and appreciated the role Br Tinka played in mentoring him, “Br Tinka is an ethical lighthouse of our generation; His life story is very exemplary. He has served with commitment to high ethical standards. Brother is very humble and with a decent personality. To many of us, he is a lighthouse of ethical values.”

Brother Alfred Mukasa and Brother Louis Marie Natukunda also shared their testimonies about the time they joined the Novitiate of the Brothers of Christian Instruction found in Kasasa, Masaka district.

Br Tinka was the Master of Novices then so he took care of them for one full Canonical year.

Br Alfred said, “We were seven novices with different talents and skills. He assigned me to be in charge of the piggery project when he realized that I was good in that area. He was very encouraging and kind and that made me love the work more. It is what I do currently in our community in Mubende district. Br Tinka is a great teacher and mentor.”

Br Louis shared some words and some quotes of spiritual people that Br Tinka used to tell them. Those messages were influential in my mission and vocation. “Children, never omit your spiritual exercises because of work. Tomorrow you will be gone and somebody will take over your work. We have focused more on the work of God and forgotten the God of the work”, is an example of a message from Br Tinka that made an everlasting impact on the Novice, now Br Louis.

There were religious members from the Congregation of sisters, Brothers of the Christian Instruction, some former staff members of SMACK; Nalongo and Nyandera Christine Amooti who was very kind to host the party to celebrate Br Tinka’s birthday.

Jimmy Odoki Acellam is a SMACK OB