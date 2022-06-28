Harriet Ajambo, a resident of Market cell in Lwakhakha Town Council, Namisindwa District is on a hunt for both her husband and external financial support after welcoming a quadral bundle of joy.

Ajambo, 46 years, gave birth to four children at ago from Mbale Hospital two months ago, however, instead of reaping the joy that came with a 4-time miracle, she now has to start a search for the father of the children as the man responsible has since vanished.

Speaking to the media, Ajambo said that she is thankful that God answered her prayers and gave her four children yet she asked for one, but now she will need to sustain the children.

“This is the only thing I have in my life, these four children. I asked God for a child, he replied to me with four children at once. Now I am stuck but it is only God who knows. Anyone out there who would wish to help me, I will be very grateful. My number is 0772367808 in the name of Ajambo Harriet,” she implored.

According to Ajambo, her husband on seeing the quadruplets pop out at the hospital, vanished claiming it was a bad omen and has never been chanced on again.

NAMISINDWA: A woman who gave birth to four healthy baby boys at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital in April this year has been abandoned by her husband and father to the quadruplets@LydiaWanyoto_M @FarajaAfricaFdn @BiryomumaishoB @BLuwaga @lindahNabusayi @wadadamichael @jkwasikye pic.twitter.com/MinaguWBSi — Emmah M Bwayo (@emmahbwayo) June 27, 2022



She says different efforts have been made to trace him albeit without success, while other sources say he was seen far away in Kenya.

In January this year, Mary Kyomugasho, a resident of Kasaana Central village, Rushenyi County in Ntungamo District was left dumbfounded and alone after her husband Asiimwe Elkangiro vanished from the Hospital on learning she had given birth to four girls at once.

Asiimwe, a polygamous man had already sired one child with Kyomugasho, however, he could not bear the four children at once, hence he vanished never to be seen again.

Agnes Kyarikunda, 26, a resident of Kikoko village in Gayaza was dumped by her husband after she gave birth to quadruplets in April 2020.

However, her husband did not vanish from the scene but became a perpetual drunkard following the news, and only paid her a visit at the hospital twice under coercion.