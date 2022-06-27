VICTOR TAYEBWA

In a bid to provide information about Uganda as a premier tourism destination, Uganda Uncovered last week launched the second edition of the travel competition to enhance our tourism potential and to provide ready content for travel website designers.

The organisers said the competition will provide a platform for travel writers to harness their writing skills.

The Director of Tourism at the Ministry of Tourism,Wildlife and Antiquities Basil Ajer, who launched the competition urged travel writers to expose Uganda’s beauty to the world.

“Please contestants make use of this [writing] opportunity because there are some people away from Kampala, trying to get this opportunity but all in vain. Please write and make the readers to accept that Uganda is the Pearl of Africa,” Ajer said.

He said travel writers who will participate in the competition will be given an opportunity to visit various tourist places across the country.

The executive director of Uganda Uncovered, Allen Irene Namisango, urged the writers who will participate to look for content online and get new ideas of writing stories and also share their experiences through the creative writing competition.

“Competitors should engage in a wide range of exposure to places which they visited and together with other colleagues of mine we shall conduct this activity online. No hard copy will be accepted during this activity” Namisango said.

One of the judges of the competition, Charlotte Nagawa, said they need original writers. She said they will not entertain plagiarism of any sort.

“All activities will be online and we do not need people to copy [other works] since we have something that will test and find out something that has been copied,” Nagawa said.