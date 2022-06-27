The Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU) leadership has insisted that teachers will continue with their industrial action despite government’s threats and intimidation.

On June 15, some teachers countrywide laid down their tools protesting what they termed discriminatory salary enhancements. The strike followed government’s proposal to increase science teachers’ salaries by over 300% while those of arts and primary teachers were not considered.

Last week, the Ministry of Public Service Permanent Secretary, Catherine Bitarakwate had given teachers up to June 30, to return to work or resign saying their current strike is not backed by any law.

However, on Monday, UNATU’s general secretary, Filbert Baguma insisted that the teachers’ strike is legal adding that it is unconstitutional for government to sack them.

“I know the intimidation and the threats are mounting, but I want to remind you that Uganda is ruled under democracy and there is rule of law. There’s no way, someone who has withdrawn labour legally, can be taken to have abandoned duty,” Baguma asserted.

He revealed that UNATU has aligned a team of lawyers and volunteers to come and defend the rights of the teachers.

Baguma also urged teachers not to bow down to government’s ‘threats and intimidations’, saying by doing so, they will have betrayed the huge support they have ‘received’ from Ugandans in the fight for their rights.

“Therefore, we need to make consideration and don’t betray the support we have. Ugandans have come out and have supported the teacher and the cause of the teacher. Therefore, let us not betray them and equally, betray ourselves. Let us keep in our homes, let us demand justice to be done,” he said.

Last week, government warned that any government teacher that fails to return to work, would be regarded as having abandoned duty and resigned from the Public Service in accordance with Section A –n(17)of the Public Service Standing Orders 2021.

To this, Baguma says government cannot answer the teachers’ issues with intimidation and threats.

He advised government to come up with a solution to their issue and that after then, teachers will resume their work.

“Stay firm, withstand the intimidation. Nobody will delete you because the laws are very clear and our industrial action is legal. Let nobody be intimidated,” Baguma assured the teachers.